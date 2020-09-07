Steelers Sign RB Wendell Smallwood To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially added a 15th man to their practice squad, signing RB Wendell Smallwood. The team announced the move moments ago.

We've signed RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad!@BordasLaw https://t.co/XBvPTM0Dss — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2020

Gerry Dulac was first to report the move yesterday, now confirmed by the team. Smallwood was signed right before training camp kicked off though he dealt with a shoulder injury and reportedly struggled in backs on ‘backers. He lost out to Jaylen Samuels as the #4 RB.

Smallwood brings NFL experience and versatility. Appearing in 52 career games, he’s carried the ball 233 times for 931 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught another 56 career passes while also seeing work on special teams as a coverage guy and kick returner.

He joins Trey Edmunds as the second running back on the practice squad.

The team still has one spot open which is expected to go to QB Devlin Hodges. That move should become official later today once Hodges officially clears waivers.