Steelers Restructure Contract Of G David DeCastro To Free Up $3.85M In Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed more salary cap space ahead of the 2020 regular season getting underway and as expected, they have now created some via a contract restructure on guard David DeCastro, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

With roster movement upon us, three teams created notable 2020 cap space by converting a veteran’s base salary into a signing bonus, per source:

▪️Buccaneers: $9.5M created via Mike Evans

▪️49ers: $9.5M created via Dee Ford

▪️Steelers: $3.85M created via David DeCastro — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020

If you are a faithful reader of this site and listener of the podcast, you know that I’ve been calling for a DeCastro restructure to happen prior to the start of the regular season for several weeks now. The restructure should free up $3.85 million in 2020 salary cap space

This DeCastro restructure included the Steelers turning all but $1.050 million of the guard’s $8.75 million base salary he was due in 2020 into a signing bonus. That results in his 2020 cap charge dropping from $13,647,500 to $9,797,500.

This restructure also now means that DeCastro’s 2021 cap charge increases by $3.85 million. It was previously set to be $10,447,500 and will now be $14,297,500.

While this extension did increase DeCastro’s 2021 salary cap charge, the veteran guard will be ripe for a contract extension after the 2020 season ends. Such an extension would likely result in his 2021 cap charge dropping some.