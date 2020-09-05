Steelers Restructure Contract Of G David DeCastro To Free Up $3.85M In Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed more salary cap space ahead of the 2020 regular season getting underway and as expected, they have now created some via a contract restructure on guard David DeCastro, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
With roster movement upon us, three teams created notable 2020 cap space by converting a veteran’s base salary into a signing bonus, per source:
▪️Buccaneers: $9.5M created via Mike Evans
▪️49ers: $9.5M created via Dee Ford
▪️Steelers: $3.85M created via David DeCastro
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020
If you are a faithful reader of this site and listener of the podcast, you know that I’ve been calling for a DeCastro restructure to happen prior to the start of the regular season for several weeks now. The restructure should free up $3.85 million in 2020 salary cap space
This DeCastro restructure included the Steelers turning all but $1.050 million of the guard’s $8.75 million base salary he was due in 2020 into a signing bonus. That results in his 2020 cap charge dropping from $13,647,500 to $9,797,500.
This restructure also now means that DeCastro’s 2021 cap charge increases by $3.85 million. It was previously set to be $10,447,500 and will now be $14,297,500.
While this extension did increase DeCastro’s 2021 salary cap charge, the veteran guard will be ripe for a contract extension after the 2020 season ends. Such an extension would likely result in his 2021 cap charge dropping some.
Here is what David DeCastro's contract looks like after the recent restructure. DeCastro will be ripe for an extension after the 2020 season and such an extension, if it happens, figures to drop his 2021 cap charge a little. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qe8vLMGi6W
— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 5, 2020