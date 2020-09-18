Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 2: DeCastro, Wisniewski Ruled Out For Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final official injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos and the Friday offering shows that two players have now officially been ruled out for that contest.

Not practicing again on Friday for the Steelers were guard David DeCastro (knee) and guard Stefen Wisniewski (chest) and both were officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos on the team’s injury report.

With DeCastro and Wisniewski ruled out for Sundays game, rookie Kevin Dotson is expected to make his first career NFL start at right guard for the Steelers. Dotson, who played late in the team’s regular season opener against the New York Giants on Monday night, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Steelers will likely promote guard Derwin Gray from their practice squad on Saturday or Sunday and subsequently dress him for the game against the Broncos so that they will have eight offensive linemen active for the contest.

The Steelers seem to be in great shape for Sunday other than DeCastro and Wisniewski as running back James Conner (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (achilles), and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (illness) all practiced fully once again on Friday after previously being listed as non practice participants on Wednesday. None of those seven players received game status designations which means all should be good o go for Sunday.