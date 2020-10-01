Report: Steelers Game Against Titans To Be Shown Nationally On CBS

While we still don’t know for sure if the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans will be played on Monday or Tuesday, a late Wednesday night reports that it will be shown nationally on CBS regardless of the day it’s played on. If it is indeed played.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the postponed Week 4 game between the Steelers and Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN is expected to be shown nationally on CBS. It will reportedly be either on Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m. and he didn’t indicate if those times are local.

Heading into Wednesday, Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins were slated to have the call for the Steelers-Titans game for CBS and it’s likely they still will even though the game won’t be played on Sunday as previously scheduled.

The Green Bay Packers are already scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football on ESPN and that game is scheduled to get underway at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Do keep in mind that this Wednesday evening report by Marchand has not been confirmed by anyone with the Steelers, Titans or CBS and the official game date and time of kickoff has also yet to be established.