Report: Bears To Sign NT Daniel McCullers To Active Roster

After seven years in Pittsburgh, Daniel McCullers next stop is Chicago. The Bears announced they’ve plucked him off the Steelers’ practice squad. The signing was first announced by NFL Draft Diamond’s Damon Talbot.

A 6th round pick of the Steelers in 2014, he spent his first full six season as a backup in Pittsburgh. Starting just three games in 73 total appearances, he ends his Steelers’ career with 41 tackles, four for a loss, with 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections. Always the biggest man on the field, McCullers’ play improved under DL coach Karl Dunbar but he lost out to rookie Carlos Davis in training camp. He spent the first two weeks on Pittsburgh’s practice squad after being released during final cutdowns.

The Bears add some defensive tackle depth after star linemen Eddie Goldman opted out before the season began.