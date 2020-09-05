2020 Steelers Cutdown Tracker (Finalized)

It’s that time of year again. By 4 PM Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers along with the rest of the NFL will have to trim their rosters down from 80 to 53 players. We’ll be updating this thread of who the team cuts over the next 24 hours. Keep in mind the roster can still change even after the initial 53 man group is set.
Please refresh this page. It will not update automatically.
Steelers Roster Count: 53 (0 cuts remaining)
Reported Cuts
OLB Tuzar Skipper (Brooke Pryor)
TE Kyle Markway (Agent)
DT Cavon Walker (Josina Anderson)
DE Henry Mondeaux (Brooke Pryor)
CB Trajan Bandy (Adam Schefter)
P Corliss Waitman (Brooke Pryor)
WR Ryan Switzer (Gerry Dulac)
The Steelers have announced the rest of their cuts. They are:
QB Paxton Lynch
RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.
RB Trey Edmunds
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Saeed Blacknall
WR Deon Cain
WR DeAndre Thompkins
WR Amara Darboh
OT Christian DiLauro
OT Anthony Coyle
OL John Keenoy
OG Derwin Gray
OT Jarron Jones
TE Kevin Rader
NT Daniel McCullers
DE Calvin Taylor
OLB Jay Elliott
S Antoine Brooks Jr.
S John Battle
LS Liam McCullough