The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Big Ben, Tomlin Talking Points, Alualu Vs. Run, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the several Zoom press conferences that took place since Tuesday with several of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players.

There’s a lot to parse from head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, quarterbacks coach Matt Canada and others so Alex and I spend a lot of time hitting the main talking points. We discuss what all Roethlisberger had done to his elbow and the potential of him playing past the 2021 season.

Inside linebacker Devin Bush and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph are both discussed during this show based on recent comments made by Tomlin. We also talk a little more about the Steelers offense and two tight end possibilities. We also talk about what a magic stat-line for new tight end Eric Ebron might be in 2020.

Has tight end Vance McDonald put on some weight this offseason? Alex and I wonder and hope a listener or two of ours can help us find out.

Rookie Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had a recent interview with former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, and it resulted in some great talking points for Alex and me to cover. Alex also goes over the recent breakdown of defensive lineman Tyson Alualu that he posted on the site, so we discuss that briefly.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Transactions, Butler Talking Points, Smallwood Tape, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-aug-7-episode-1310

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 4 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n