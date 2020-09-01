Colts Release Former Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix is once again a street free agent as of Monday evening as the Indianapolis Colts have announced that they have released the former undrafted free agent out of Kent State.

Nix, who reportedly asked for his release from the Steelers this past March after the team signed free agent fullback Derek Watt to a three-year contract, reportedly signed a one-year, $960,000 contract with the Colts in mid-April.

One of the league’s top fullbacks and special team contributors for several seasons, Nix originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. A converted defensive lineman out of Kent State, Nix signed with the Steelers in January of 2015. He would go on to play in 60 regular season games for the Steelers over the course of the next five seasons. He was a Pro bowler in 2017 as well.

Last season, Nix played in just three regular season games with the Steelers due to a knee injury that he suffered in the team’s Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. The team ultimately placed him on their Reserve/Injured list in the middle of November.

If fully healthy, it will be interesting to see if another team in need of a fullback and core special teams player winds up scooping Nix up ahead the regular season starting. Nix was the only fullback under contract with the Colts at the time of his release.