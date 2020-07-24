Steelers Sign 2020 Draft Picks, G Kevin Dotson DT Carlos Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed all six of their 2020 draft picks as of Friday morning as guard Kevin Dotson out of Louisiana Lafayette and defensive tackle Carlos Davis out Nebraska have both now inked their rookie contracts, according to the team.

Dotson, who was selected with the 29th pick of the fourth-round, the 135th pick overall in this year’s draft, he measured in at the East West Shrine Game at 6040, 310-pounds with 33-inch arms. He was not invited to the scouting combine this year. Dotson started 52 consecutive games for the Cajuns including all 14 during a 2019 season in which UL went 11-3 with a LendingTree win over Miami (Ohio). He was named a first team All-American selection by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus.

The four-year rookie contract that Dotson signed is expected to total out at around $3,953,812, according to Over the Cap, and include a signing bonus in the neighborhood of $658,812.

As for Davis, who was selected 232nd overall in this year’s draft by the Steelers, he measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6020, 313-pounds with 32-inch arms. He ran the 40 yard dash in 4.82-seconds and did 27 reps on the bench. In his college career at Nebraska, Davis registered 125 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The four-year rookie contract that Davis signed is expected to total out at around $3,388,504, according to Over the Cap, and include a signing bonus in the neighborhood of $93,504.

The Steelers other four 2020 draft picks, Chase Claypool, Alex Highsmith, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Antoine Brooks Jr., all signed their rookie contracts earlier this week. The Steelers are still scheduled to begin their 2020 training camp at Heinz Field on July 28.