Only Three Steelers Players Made NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2020

The NFL Network’s ‘The Top 100 Players of 2020’ Premieres Sunday, July 26 at 8 PM ET and according to a leak that’s been published on Reddit, only three Pittsburgh Steelers players managed to crack the list this year.

The top 100 list, which is supposedly determined solely by current NFL players for a 10th consecutive year, will culminate with the top 10 being revealed on Wednesday, July 29 at 8:00 PM ET. There will be three, one-hour episodes that air each night beginning Sunday night through Tuesday night starting at 8:00 PM ET. This year, NFL Films reportedly collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players as part of compiling their annual top 100.

The fact that only three Steelers reportedly made this year’s top 100 list is very disappointing and it’s not hard to predict them. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are sure to be two of the three Steelers players representing in the top 100 while defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is likely to be the third and lowest ranked of the trio. If Heyward’s not the third of the three for the Steelers, guard David DeCastro would likely be.

Last year, the Steelers had five players make the ‘The Top 100 Players of 2019’ and they were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (44), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (47), running back James Conner (62), Heyward (88) and Watt (93). Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown also made the list and was in the top 10 at No. 7. As for, DeCastro, he failed to crack the Top 100 list after being a mainstay in it for several years prior.

It’s obvious that Roethlisberger won’t make the top 100 this year after missing most of the 2019 season with an elbow injury. This will mark the first time that’s happened since the NFL Network started their annual top 100 rankings in 2011.

Mike Tomlin all giddy and preaching Minkah to Ed Reed might be the best thing you watch all day. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gX6RewAFdz — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 24, 2020

The Top 100 Players of 2020 Episode Schedule

Sunday, July 26 No. 100-91 8:00 PM ET

No. 90-81 9:00 PM ET

No. 80-71 10:00 PM ET

Monday, July 27 No. 70-61 8:00 PM ET

No. 60-51 9:00 PM ET

No. 50-41 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 28 No. 40-31 8:00 PM ET

No. 30-21 9:00 PM ET

No. 20-11 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 29 No. 10-6 8:00 PM ET

No. 5-1 9:00 PM ET