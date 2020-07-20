Antonio Brown Announces His Retirement

According to Antonio Brown, for today anyway, he’s hanging up his cleats and moving on with life’s work. Brown intimated retirement in a tweet sent out a short time ago Monday.

Here’s the series of tweets he wrote.

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

If this truly is the end of Brown’s career, he finishes it with 841 receptions, 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. Almost all of that came with the Steelers, save for a 4/56/1 performance with the Patriots early in 2019.

Brown played at a Hall of Fame level and was going to be remembered as such until his blow-up that caused the Steelers to trade him to Oakland, followed by another wild saga that saw the Raiders dump him before the year even began.

When it comes to everything and anything AB, there are always caveats and caution. His status and standing in the league has remained unclear given his off-field allegations. Brown has always been one to have a quick change of heart so it’s hard to believe he is 100% hanging up his cleats. Given his talent and the nature of the league, teams always giving second (and third, and fourth…) chances to players who can produce, if someone comes calling, Brown will probably listen.

What’s next for AB? As he might say, God only knows.