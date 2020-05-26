The Terrible Podcast – Talking 2020 Steelers Stats, Tomlin Monday Comments, 2019 Deep Passing, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the important things that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his recent interview with Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari.

Will the Steelers ultimately not hold their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic? Alex and I discuss that topic as well as the possible impact that no fans at games this season would have on the contests.

Mike Clay of ESPN recently release his way-too-early stat predictions for the Steelers so Alex and I have a closer look at them and pick out what we agree and disagree with. We also spend a little time talking about how good we expect the Steelers defense to be in 2020.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was recently snubbed by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports so we talk a little about that, his reaction to it on Saturday and much more. We talk about what Fitzpatrick’s roll will be in 2020.

The Steelers 2019 deep passing game wasn’t great in 2019. Alex and I go over the deep passing 2019 stats of not only the Steelers quarterbacks but the targets as well.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners.

