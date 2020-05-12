Contract Details For Two More 2020 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and now that all of those players have signed their three-year contracts, we can pass along the details of the final two of those deals courtesy of former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2020 is $123,279, according to Corry. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams are allowed to give to undrafted free agents in 2020 and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2020.

The two undrafted Steelers free agents listed below, defensive lineman Calvin Taylor and inside linebacker Leo Lewis, received signing bonuses that total out at $17,000. Both players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

In total, the Steelers gave their 10 undrafted free agents that they signed this year signing bonuses that total out at $80,000. The bonuses for those 10 players used $26,665 in 2020 salary cap space.