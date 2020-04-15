Watt Brothers On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Is Must See TV

The Watt brothers were all guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ Tuesday night and as you would probably expect, they were all very entertaining.

First, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, the oldest of the three brothers, was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon and he talked a little about what he’s been up to during the last month while practicing social distancing. He said that doing the dishes are his new hobby and that he’s also been trying his hand at cooking different meals, noting that he feels like he’s on an episode of ‘Chopped’ every time he’s in the kitchen.

J.J. Watt was then asked during his segment to give his thoughts on his two younger brothers, Derek Watt and T.J. Watt, now both being teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s crazy,” J.J. Watt said. “You know, they’re going through free agency and he had heard that the Steelers may be a possibility and the whole time they were thinking, I mean, it would be incredible if they got a chance to play together and now they get a chance to play together. They’re gonna live in the same neighborhood. I mean, it’s a dream come true for them.”

J.J. Watt was then asked by Fallon who their mother will root for now that two of her sons play for the Steelers.

“I mean, it’s not fair for me,” J.J. Watt said. “She used to have a jersey that was Chargers-Steelers-Texans, so it’s one-third, one-third, one-third. Now it’s going to be two-thirds Steelers and one-third Texans so I’m pretty screwed in that category.”

J.J. Watt also commented on how Steelers fans have been towards him since Derek Watt has joined T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh.

“I will say, Steelers fans are crazy,” J.J. Watt told Fallon. “I mean, Steelers fans have been in my Twitter mentions, they’ve been on my Instagram page, they’ve been creating these mockups, like, ‘come join us, come join us.’ And I’m like, I don’t know if you understand how this works. Like, it’s not like you just pick up and choose where you want to go.”

Fallon also told J.J. Watt about a trip to Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh that didn’t go so well for him because he didn’t want mayonnaise or coleslaw on his sandwich.

Later in the segment, J.J. Watt was joined virtually by Derek Watt and T.J. Watt and Fallon had them all play a quick game of ‘Know Your Bro’ and the three answers were quite comical. You can watch both segments below.