All-Pro Von Miller Reveals He Is 2nd Known Active NFL Player To Test Positive For Covid-19

Just one day after it was reported that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had previously tested positive for Covid-19, perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos went public with the fact that he, too, has been recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, and is currently battling it.

This is the third known case of a player or coach within the NFL testing positive, with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton having previously gone through the recovery phase of his diagnosis and illness. Likely, there are more that we don’t know about—perhaps some that the players themselves don’t know about, since scientists believe a large number of asymptomatic people are carrying the virus unaware of that fact.

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus”, a statement on the Broncos’ website reads.

“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community”.

Miller has also said that he made the decision to go public with the fact that he has been diagnosed in order to help raise awareness to how serious it is. In spite of the rampant news reports that we are bombarded with every day, there are still plenty of people out there who don’t think it’s all a particularly big deal. And if you don’t believe me, just Google “coronavirus party”.

The former second-overall pick and Super Bowl champion intends to speak publicly about his diagnosis later today at some point, presumably to address precisely the point that it is serious. It’s not difficult to find a number of sports fans on social media downplaying the virus, perhaps in part an extension of wishful thinking, in the hopes of seeing their teams play again sooner rather than later.

A couple of weeks ago, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the state of their own organization, and he said that they were thankful to have remained unaffected up to that point. We have not heard that status having changed since then, though we can’t be sure.

While there wasn’t a lot taking place this offseason, the Steelers were among the most active teams, with a substantial presence at the NFL Scouting Combine, and at the few Pro Days that actually took place before the country virtually shut down, for about the past month. It’s not clear when things will begin even gradually to return to some semblance of normalcy.