Steelers Re-sign LS Kameron Canaday To Two-Year Contract

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday won’t be hitting free agency on Wednesday as the team has reportedly re-signed him to a two-year contract, according Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Long snapper news! Kam Canaday is headed back to the #Steelers on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Canaday. who has been the Steelers long snapper for the last three seasons, was set to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The Steelers decided to sign him to a two-year deal instead of giving him a restricted tender. While financial details aren’t yet known, Canaday’s new deal shouldn’t use up a lot of 2020 salary cap space.

Canaday entered the NFL originally in 2016 with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State. He opened the 2016 season on the Cardinals 53-man roster but was released after the first three games due to a few miscues.