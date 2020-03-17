Ryan Shazier Placed On Steelers Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have determined Ryan Shazier’s 2020 status, placing him on the team’s Reserve/Retired list, they announced moments ago.

We have placed Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List.https://t.co/AR2JG4avla — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2020

Kevin Colbert told the team site the following about the decision:

“Ryan’s placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career.”

Though not completely made clear, it sounds as if Shazier still has hope to return to the NFL and isn’t officially retiring. This may be a procedural move to keep him part of the club in 2020 since it appears his contract didn’t toll as it’s done before.

Shazier last played in 2017 before suffering a spinal injury that left him paralyzed. His rehab and recovery has been nothing short of remarkable and he’s been able to return to a normal life while still expressing a desire to return to football.