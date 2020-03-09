NFLPA Board Reps Vote To Extend CBA Voting Deadline By Two Days

The deadline for NFL players to vote on the current CBA proposal from owners has been pushed back another two days as of Monday.

An update on our CBA vote: pic.twitter.com/d8P5KoFYP6 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 9, 2020

According to a Monday statement released by the NFLPA, their Board of Representatives voted to push the voting deadline back to 11:59 a.m. EST on March 14. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, players wanted the union to produce a document comparing the 2011 CBA to the current proposal being voted on. The union also reportedly wants the players to have time to look at everything.

On the CBA vote delay: Players wanted the union to produce a document comparing the 2011 CBA to the current proposal. And union wants players to have time to look at everything. Reasonable, given it’s a 10-year extension. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2020

The previous CBA voting deadline was 11:59 a.m. EST on March 12, which was four hours before the currently scheduled NFL tag deadline is scheduled for. It will now be interesting to see if the NFL follows suit and pushes back the tag deadline to March 14 as well. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, it appears as though there’s a possibility that could happen.

With players now voting on the proposed CBA through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the NFL is evaluating the franchise/transition tag deadline, per source. Currently, the tag deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Different rules with/without new CBA. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2020

The 2020 NFL league year is still scheduled to start on March 18 and as of right now thers no signs that date will be pushed back, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Even with players pushing back the vote on the new CBA, the new NFL year has a firm March 18 start date, per source. However the NFL is evaluating whether to push back the tag deadline from 4 pm Thursday. https://t.co/aWAefv3yd0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2020

With thes deadlines being pushed back, it might result in the Pirtstsburgh steelers holding off even longer on a few expected moves. Additionally, the Steelers will likely contunue to wait until closer to the tag deadline to announce there decision on outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The Steelers last roster move happened in early January.