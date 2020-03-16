NFL To Start 2020 League Year On Wednesday

Ready or not, the 2020 NFL league year will get underway on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Now official. NFL sent memo to teams, informing them: Negotiation window noon tomorrow. League year weds. Franchise designation ends tomorrow at noon. Official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

After nearly a week of speculation that the start of the new league year would ultimately be pushed back due mainly to the coronavirus, the NFL sent out a memo to teams on Sunday informing them that the free agent negotiation window will start at noon on Monday and that the start of the 2020 league year will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, March 18, at 4:00 p.m. EST, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported late Sunday that the NFL said the NFLPA would not provide consent to move league year back. The NFLPA apparently claimed that there is no harm in conducting business remotely moving forward into the start of the new league year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now currently speculated to be a little over the $198.2 million salary cap as of Sunday evening, figure to have a very busy next few days. The team will likely terminate a few contracts on Monday and a few restructures might also take place as well. The Steelers also have until noon EST on Monday to place the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree and issue all restricted tenders.