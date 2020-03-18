New Contract Details For Steelers LS Kameron Canaday

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed long snapper Kameron Canaday to a two-year contract on Tuesday and the numbers related to that deal are now known.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Canaday’s new two-year deal total;s out at $2.425 million and includes a signing bonus of $450,000. His base salaries for 2020 and 2021 are $910,000 and $1,065,000, respectively. Canaday’s cap charges for 2020 and 2021 are $1.135 million and $1.29 million, respectively.

The Steelers signed Canaday prior to needing to restricted tender him. The right of first refusal tender amount this year for restricted free agents is $2.133 million, so the Steelers were able to sign for much cheaper than that amount.

The Steelers effectively used just $525,000 in 2020 salary cap space so re-sign Canaday.

Kameron Canady (Steelers) two years, $2.425M, $450K signing bonus, salaries $910K, $1.065M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2020