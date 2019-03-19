Contract Details For New Steelers WR Donte Moncrief

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a two-year contract last week and the details associated with that deal are now being reported after it was filed with the NFLPA.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Moncrief’s two-year contract totals out at $9 million and includes a $3.5 million signing bonus. Moncrief’s base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are reportedly set to be $1.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively, according to Pelissero. Moncrief’s salary cap charges in those two years are scheduled to be $3.25 million and $5.75 million, respectively. He is due a $500,000 roster bonus in 2020, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Catching up on contracts:#Steelers WR Donte Moncrief: 2 years, $9 million. $3.5M to sign. $5M in 2019. #Cardinals WR Kevin White: 1 year, $1.5M. $400K to sign. Max $2.5M. #Steelers restructured ILB Vince Williams, clearing $2,863,334 in 2019 cap space. Still due $5.1M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2019

Moncrief will effectively pocket $5 million in 2019. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected by them in the third-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Last season he played with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a one-year, $9.6 million contract with them last March. Moncrief could ultimately be the Steelers starting X wide receiver at the start of the regular season.