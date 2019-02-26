New Contract Details For Steelers DE Tyson Alualu

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed defensive end Tyson Alualu to a new two-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA.

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports, Alualu’s new two-year contract totals out at $5.75 million and includes a $1.75 million signing bonus. His base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are set to be $1.25 million and $2.75 million, respectively, according to Corry. Alualu’s salary cap charges in 2019 and 2020 are now scheduled to be $2.125 million and $3.625 million, respectively.

Two years, ago, Alualu signed a two-year, $6 million contract that included $1.75 million in total guarantees of which $1.25 million was his signing bonus. In his two previous seasons with the Steelers, Alualu registered 61 total tackles, 4 sacks and 1 pass defensed in 31 regular seasons games played in.

Prior to signing with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Alualu played his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected 10th overall by them in the 2010 NFL Draft out of California.

Alualu was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March prior to signing his new two-year contract this past Thursday.