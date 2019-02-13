NFL Draft

Florida DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Florida underclassman defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds of some mock drafts. With our draft profile of Gardner-Johnson forthcoming on the site, a few readers are already asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Florida.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Gardner-Johnson during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Gardner-Johnson registered 4 total sacks in the 37 games that he played in at Florida dating back to 2016 and 15.5 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 9 interceptions to go along with 12 total pass breakups. I was able to track down all of theses plays that Gardner-Johnson made and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2016 UMASS 4Q 6:26 2 10 UMASS 38 PD VIDEO
2016 NT 4Q :43 4 10 NT 46 PD VIDEO
2016 FS 3Q 11:39 2 8 FS 13 INT VIDEO
2016 UA 2Q 7:23 1 G UF 5 TFL VIDEO
2016 UA 2Q 6:38 3 G UF 7 PD VIDEO
2016 IOWA 4Q 14:56 3 8 IOWA 38 INT VIDEO
2016 IOWA 4Q 11:26 1 10 IOWA 22 INT VIDEO
2017 MICH 1Q 7:05 1 G UF 4 TFL VIDEO
2017 MICH 3Q 10:09 1 10 UF 37 TFL VIDEO
2017 UT 2Q 12:09 3 9 UT 22 PD VIDEO
2017 VANDY 4Q 13:27 2 9 VANDY 37 PD VIDEO
2017 LSU 4Q 4:24 2 9 LSU 50 TFL VIDEO
2017 LSU 4Q 1:39 1 10 UF 25 TFL VIDEO
2017 UGA 2Q 3:51 3 6 UGA 37 PD VIDEO
2017 UGA 3Q 7:53 1 10 UGA 38 TFL VIDEO
2017 MU 1Q 6:05 2 4 UF 5 PD VIDEO
2017 MU 3Q 7:17 1 15 MU 33 PD VIDEO
2017 SC 1Q 12:04 1 G UF 2 TFL VIDEO
2017 SC 1Q 6:49 1 10 UF 13 INT VIDEO
2017 SC 2Q 11:27 2 10 SC 47 SCK VIDEO
2017 UAB 2Q 6:53 2 7 UAB 28 INT VIDEO
2017 FS 1Q 5:13 2 7 FS 23 PD VIDEO
2017 FS 3Q 5:52 1 10 FS 25 PD VIDEO
2018 CSU 1Q 12:40 1 10 CSU 25 SCK VIDEO
2018 CSU 2Q 5:49 1 10 CSU 25 TFL VIDEO
2018 CSU 3Q 14:27 2 7 CSU 28 SCK VIDEO
UT 1Q 1:20 1 10 UF 34 TFL VIDEO
2018 MS 3Q 7:37 1 10 MS 44 TFL VIDEO
2018 LSU 1Q 14:30 1 10 UF 37 TFL VIDEO
LSU 3Q 9:54 2 20 LSU 32 TFL VIDEO
2018 VANDY 4Q 7:58 2 10 VANDY 24 PD VIDEO
2018 VANDY 4Q :14 1 10 VANDY 42 INT VIDEO
2018 MU 1Q 12:55 2 10 MU 24 TFL VIDEO
2018 MU 3Q 13:50 1 10 MU 34 SCK VIDEO
2018 SC 2Q 6:49 2 7 UF 35 PD VIDEO
2018 IDAHO 1Q 15:00 1 10 IDAHO 25 INT VIDEO
2018 FS 3Q 6:56 2 5 FS 25 TFL VIDEO
2018 MICH 3Q 11:06 1 10 UF 39 INT VIDEO
2018 MICH 4Q 4:52 1 15 MICH 25 INT VIDEO
