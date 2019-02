2019 NFL Scouting Combine Official List Of Participants Released

The 2018 NFL season officially came to an end on Sunday with Super Bowl LIII and that means the next major event on the league’s calendar will be the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN. That annual event will be held February 26 – March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium and on Thursday the names of the players invited to participate in it was released by the NFL.

As you can probably imagine, this year’s list of combine invites, 338 in total, includes several players from this season’s National Champion team, Clemson. In total, 11 former Clemson players were invited to this year’s scouting combine. The team that Clemson beat in this year’s National Championship game, Alabama, also has 11 former players who have received invitations to this year’s scouting combine. Rounding out the top schools are Ohio State (10), Georgia (9), Mississippi (9) and Washington (9).

On a more local level, running back Qadree Ollison is the only Pittsburgh player invited to the combine this year while Penn State has seven invited players. West Virginia has six players invited.

A look at the schools with the most players attending the @NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/rzXNJY49WB — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) February 7, 2019

As usual, we’ll be profiling several of these players listed below for you prior to the combine getting underway and even more after it is over. Additionally, Alex Kozora and I will once again be tracking all of the combine results for you in real-time this year just as we have the last several years.

2019 NFL Scouting Combine Official List Of Participants