The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Draft Prospects, JuJu’s Pro Bowl Injury, SB Chances Next 5 Years, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pro Bowl and the left knee injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. We talk a little about the future format of the Pro Bowl game before moving on.

As expected, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown remains in the news heading into the week of the Super Bowl so we discuss the latest on him as well as the Friday report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com as it relates to what potential happens in the Steelers locker room and meeting rooms and more. We discuss if anything can be changed by head coach Mike Tomlin at this point and what kind of impact the loss of Brown in 2019 would be to the team.

The Senior Bowl week is now behind us so Alex and I give some final thoughts on several players who participated in the annual All-Star game. We also discuss one underclassman who has Twitter buzzing on this Monday morning.

Will Tomlin or Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ever win another Super Bowl in Pittsburgh? Will backup quarterback Mason Rudolph ever start a full season in Pittsburgh? We attempt to answer several of those kind of questions Alex compiled this past week.

We close out this show by answering a few more listener emails and that includes one asking about our past jersey purchases.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

