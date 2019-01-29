Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster “Fine” After Suffering Left Knee Injury In Pro Bowl

As expected, the left knee injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second quarter of Sundays’ 2019 Pro Bowl game isn’t believed to be serious at all.

According to a Monday evening report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Smith-Schuster is feeling “fine” coming off a knee injury suffered in the Pro Bowl that’s not believed to be serious, according to a source.

The replay of the play that Smith-Schuster was injured on on Sunday certainly gives credence to the fact that the wide receiver only suffered a left knee contusion on the play after being tackled from behind by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. About 15 minutes after Smith-Schuster had limped off the field and was attended to by the AFC medical staff, a press box report indicated that the Steelers wide receiver was questionable to return to the contest because of a left knee contusion.

Smith-Schuster never returned to the game and was spotted limping to the team bus after the contest by Mark Long, the Florida Associated Press writer assigned to the game. Smith-Schuster reportedly declined comment on his injury.