Lance Zierlein 2019 Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Select Alabama LB Mack Wilson

With the annual college all-star games now behind us the next major event on the 2019 pre-draft calendar is the scouting combine in late February that will take place in Indianapolis, IN. Between now and the combine, however, we’re sure to be bombarded with several more mock drafts from the major media sites and that includes NFL.com, who released a new one on Tuesday by analyst Lance Zierlein.

In Zierlein’s first mock draft of the 2019 season he has the Pittsburgh Steelers picking Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson with the 20th overall selection in the first round and he writes:

Every-down inside ‘backer who is one of the cleanest need/talent fits in this mock draft. Wilson plays like a Steeler with physicality and the ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer.

Wilson is currently considered one of the top off-the-ball linebackers in this year’s draft class after finishing his college career at Alabama having registered 119 total tackles, 6 interceptions, 1 sack, 12 hurries, and 7 pass breakups in 42 total games played. Currently listed at 6020, 239-pounds ahead of the combine, Wilson is expected to run his 40-yard-dash in Indianapolis under 4.6-seconds.

The Steelers are very likely to address the inside linebacker position in the early rounds of this year’s draft and with Wilson being an underclassman, he’s certainly going to be a player worth monitoring throughout the pre-draft process and one likely to be mocked to Pittsburgh several times in the coming weeks.

Our very own Daniel Valente has already profiled Wilson for the site and you can read that post by following the link below.

Mack Wilson College Bio