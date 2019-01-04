Former Steelers G Alan Faneca Named A Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalist Again

Will 2019 finally be the year that former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca makes it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
We won’t know the answer to question for a few more weeks but the Steelers former first-round draft pick out of LSU was voted a Hall of Fame finalist once again on Thursday. Faneca was also a voted a Hall of Fame finalist in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Faneca, who was originally selected 13th overall by the Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, was a six-time All-Pro selection during his 13-year NFL career. He was also was selected to nine Pro Bowls and named to the Steelers All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL 2000’s All-Decade Team.
Faneca played 10 years with the Steelers before rounding out his career with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. He won one Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2005.
Of this years 15 Modern-Era Finalists, Faneca is one of four offensive linemen with the other three being Steve Hutchinson, Tony Boselli and Kevin Mawae.
Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who was voted one of 25 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 back in November, did not make the finalists cut this year.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee is currently scheduled to hold their annual meeting on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 ahead of Super Bowl LIII. During that meeting he finalists will first be cut from 15 to 10, and then down to the final five. The Class of 2019 will then be announced during the “NFL Honors” show that evening.
The 2019 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will be held August 3 in Canton, Ohio.
