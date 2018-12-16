Week 15 Steelers Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down

The Pittsburgh Steelers are free falling and if they cannot figure out a way to pump the brakes, their entire season is going to implode right in front of our very eyes. The Steelers are losers of three in a row now and there is not a lot of good recognition to hand out. With a big match-up against the New England Patriots looming, here are all your latest stock movement.

Offensive Line – Stock Down

The Steelers’ offensive line had to be licking their chops coming into last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders came into last Sunday’s game with the 31st ranked run defense, allowing over 150 rushing yards per game. This was David vs Goliath and just like the old legendary tale, it was David that came out victorious. The Steelers rushed for 40 yards on 19 carries, averaging just 2.1 yards per carry against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. That is now four consecutive games in a row that the team has rushed for under 100 yards.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Stock WAY UP

I fought against including JuJu Smith-Schuster here due to his frequent inclusion in the stock up department but Smith-Schuster may be the only member of the offense deserving of this recognition. Another remarkable performance for the sophomore receiver, eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. JuJu did everything humanly possible to try to steer the Steelers to victory and it was still not enough. Over the course of the last four games, he has recorded 35 catches for 472 receiving yards. With the big bully Patriots up next, the Steelers may need Smith-Schuster to put the team on his back yet again.

S Morgan Burnett – Stock Down

When it comes to their safeties, the Steelers may need to go back to the drawing board next offseason following the disappointing play of Morgan Burnett. The coveted free agent acquisition had another poor showing last Sunday, failing to do his job on Jared Cook when called upon, while also allowing a 39-yard reception to Seth Roberts on the Raiders’ game winning drive. It does not get any easier for Burnett with a likely matchup with Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski next.

DE Stephon Tuitt – Stock Up

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was one of the few who held his own against the Raiders. Tuitt had two tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and recorded his fourth sack of the season. He was also part of a collective effort that saw the Raiders average just 2.2 yards per carry. While his sack numbers may not be as high as some would expect, Tuitt has provided consistent pressure, recording 10 quarterback hits over the last six games.

LB Jon Bostic – Stock Down

In a three-game span against the Panthers, Jaguars and Broncos, linebacker Jon Bostic played at least 70% of the Steelers’ defensive snaps in all three of those contests. Over the last two weeks, the veteran linebacker has been reduced to just 11 and 15 defensive snaps. It seems that Bostic has lost his starting job to the more athletic L.J. Fort and with high tempo offenses such as the Patriots and Saints approaching, Bostic may have to get used to his new spot on the sidelines.

Defensive Backs With Ball Skills – Stock N/A

The stock for defensive backs with ball skills is currently not available because the Steelers do not employ any. Last week’s loss to the Raiders saw Mike Hilton and Sean Davis drop easy interceptions but at least Hilton and Davis were close. The same cannot be said for the likes of Terrell Edmunds, Joe Haden and Morgan Burnett, who were unable to even get their finger tips on passes thrown in their vicinity.