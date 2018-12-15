Week 15 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New England Patriots at home Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, however, we have two NFL games to watch as the New York Jets will host the Houston Texans in the earlier one while the Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns later in the evening.

The Texans enter Saturday’s game against the Jets as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, one spot ahead of the Steelers. It goes without saying that Steelers fans should probably root for the Jets to beat the Texans.

As usual, we offer this thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the Saturday games and I will try to add a few highlight videos to the body of this post throughout the evening.

Have a great Week 15 Saturday and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Texans Inactives:

WR Keke Coutee

WR Vyncint Smith

RB D’onta Foreman

OT Roderick Johnson

DE Carlos Watkins

DE Joel Heath

Jets Inactives:

WR Deontay Burnett

CB Derrick Jones

DB Jeremy Clark

LB Jeremiah Attaochu

OL Ben Braden

WR Quincy Enunwa

DL Folorunso Fatukasi