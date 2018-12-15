Week 15 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New England Patriots at home Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, however, we have two NFL games to watch as the New York Jets will host the Houston Texans in the earlier one while the Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns later in the evening.
The Texans enter Saturday’s game against the Jets as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, one spot ahead of the Steelers. It goes without saying that Steelers fans should probably root for the Jets to beat the Texans.
As usual, we offer this thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the Saturday games and I will try to add a few highlight videos to the body of this post throughout the evening.
.@JJWatt bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 early!#HOUvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/aED95BiJ7W
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2018
Good luck trying to stop this… @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/0CjlwHSMxt
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 15, 2018
J.J. WATT! 💪
#99 forces the fumble and the #Texans recover!
📺: #HOUvsNYJ on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/U6mVelsVwb
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2018
Oh my…@DeshaunWatson goes deep to @DeAndreHopkins for the 45-yard TOUCHDOWN! #Texans
📺: #HOUvsNYJ on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/JZWyIvaBhN
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2018
Texans Inactives:
WR Keke Coutee
WR Vyncint Smith
RB D’onta Foreman
OT Roderick Johnson
DE Carlos Watkins
DE Joel Heath
Jets Inactives:
WR Deontay Burnett
CB Derrick Jones
DB Jeremy Clark
LB Jeremiah Attaochu
OL Ben Braden
WR Quincy Enunwa
DL Folorunso Fatukasi