Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Conner, Roethlisberger, Gilbert, Davis All Sat Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots and the Wednesday offering shows that five players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were running back James Conner (ankle), tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs), safety Sean Davis (knee), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related).

Obviously, Roethlisberger and Pouncey will be able to play against the Patriots come Sunday. Conner and Gilbert, however, might be sidelined again. Conner missed the team’s game last Sunday with an ankle injury while Gilbert has missed the last seven-consecutive games with a knee issue.

As for Davis, it will be interesting to see if he can resume practicing on Thursday. Him showing up on the Wednesday injury report is a bit of surprise.

Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers was outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle). He dealt with an ankle injury last week and while he ultimately ended Friday listed as questionable he still wound up dressing and playing this past Sunday.