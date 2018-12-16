Steelers Vs. Patriots: Inactives For Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 15 Sunday afternoon home game against the New England Patriots and as expected, it includes the name of the one players who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

Inactive Sunday against the Patriots after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report is running back James Conner (ankle). This will mark the second consecutive game that Conner has missed with his ankle injury that he suffered in late in the team’s Week 13 home loss. With Conner out again, backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are expected to split the load in the Steelers backfield on Sunday.

The Steelers other Sunday afternoon Week 15 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T Walton, outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, cornerback Brian Allen, and safety Marcus Allen.

After ending the week listed as questionable with an ankle injury, wide receiver Ryan Switzer is active on Sunday as is fellow wide receiver Eli Rogers, who was activated to the Steelers 53-man roster on Saturday from the Reserve/PUP list.

Patriots Inactive Players

DB Duke Dawson

DT Danny Shelton

DE Derek Rivers

OL James Ferentz

Te Jacob Hollister

S Obi Melifonwu

DE Keionta Davis