Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Fails To Start 2nd Half Against Raiders Due To Rib Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the second half of their Week 14 road game against the Oakland Raiders with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback as starter Ben Roethlisberger has yet to exit the locker room.

Roethlisberger was seemingly injured during a first half sack but he stayed in the game. He grabbed his left side after taking that sack.

The Steelers led at the half 14-10 as Roethlisberger had completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 164 yards and a late first half touchdown to wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster.

Dobbs entered today’s game having completed 2 of 3 pass attempts on the season for 19 yards. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer is supposedly the Steelers emergency quarterback today with rookie Mason Rudolph inactive.

UPDATE: Roethlisberger sustained a rib injury and is being evaluated in the locker room, according to the Steelers PR staff. He is questionable to return to today’s game.

UPDATE 2: Ben has now returned from the locker room.