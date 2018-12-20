Saints Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Five Offensive Linemen Listed

The New Orleans Saints first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now out and the Wednesday offering shows that two of the team’s starting offensive linemen failed to practice earlier in the day.

Listed as not being able to practice for the Saints on Wednesday were left tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) and center Max Unger (concussion) and both are starters. Both were injured in the Saints Monday night road win over the Carolina Panthers and it’s too early to tell if either will ultimately be able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Saints tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral/knee), guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) were all listed on the Wednesday injury report as being limited in practice. The knee injury is reportedly a new listing for Armstead as he previously had been listed with only a pectoral injury since Week 10. He was inactive Monday night. Peat and Ramczyk are also both starters on the Saints offensive line.

Saints punter Thomas Morstead (ankle) was also listed as limited on the team’s Wednesday injury report. He was roughed once while punting Monday night against the Panthers but was able to return to the game after suffering his injury.