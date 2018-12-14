Report: Martavis Bryant Suspended Indefinitely

Foemer Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL after losing his appeal. That news comes via Michael Gehlken.

Raiders WR Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely by NFL. He lost his appeal. Club feared outcome for months. It arrives with Bryant on injured reserve for knee ailment. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 14, 2018

Bryant was recently placed on injured reserve after tearing his PCL earlier in the year.

It marks another suspension for Bryant. With this news, his career is certainly in doubt.

Rumors about his suspension sprung up during the summer. The Raiders released Bryant at the start of the season, citing his performance, but the possibility of a suspension surely played a role. They brought him back a few weeks later.

Bryant caught just 19 balls for 266 yards and zero touchdowns this year. The Steelers traded Bryant during the draft for a third round pick. It was a clear win at the time but cemented with this news.

During his three years in Pittsburgh, he caught 126 passes for nearly 2000 yards. He found the end zone 17 times through the air. At his best, a legitimate playmaker for the offense.

Bryant was set to be a free agent at the end of the season.