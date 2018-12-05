Raiders Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Two Starting Offensive Linemen Limited In Practice

The Oakland Raiders have now released their first injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that only one player failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Raiders was linebacker Kyle Wilber (hamstring), a backup on defense and core special teams player.

Limited in practice for the Raiders on Wednesday were center Rodney Hudson (ankle/knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (ankle/knee), defensive end Arden Key (knee), defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck), and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder). Hudson and Jackson are both starters on the Raiders offensive line.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Raiders were running back Doug Martin (knee), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (foot), and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder), all of whom are offensive starters. All three are currently expected to play Sunday at home against the Steelers.