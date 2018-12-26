Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 17: Starters Boyd, Burfict, Kirkpatrick All Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have just released their first injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday regular season road finale game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Bengals were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee), linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), linebacker Jordan Evans (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), and cornerback Tony McRae (hamstring).

Boyd, who is currently the Bengals leading receiver enter the final week of the regular season, sat out Cincinnati’s Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns with his knee injury. Evans and McRae both also missed that contest with their respective injuries.

As for Burfict, he suffered his latest concussion during the Bengals Sunday loss to the Browns late in the first half and he never returned to the game. Kirkpatrick also left that game against the Browns after playing just 15 snaps.

Practicing fully for the Bengals on Wednesday were cornerback Darqueze Dennard (wrist), defensive tackle Christian Ringo (knee) and safety Shawn Williams (pectoral).