Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 17: Starters Boyd, Burfict, Kirkpatrick All Remain Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering is identical to the one released by the team on Wednesday.

Sitting out practice again on Thursday for the Bengals were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee), linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), linebacker Jordan Evans (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), and cornerback Tony McRae (hamstring).

Burfict, who reportedly suffered his seventh concussion of his NFL career this past Sunday, probably isn’t likely to play on Sunday against the Steelers and the same can be probably be said about Boyd, Kirkpatrick, Evans and McCrae. Boyd, Evans and McCrae were all inactive this past Sunday while Kirkpatrick left that game against the Cleveland Browns early with his shoulder injury. It will certainly be interesting to see the game status designations given to these five players after the team’s Friday practice has concluded.

Practicing fully again on Thursday for the Bengals were cornerback Darqueze Dennard (wrist), defensive lineman Christian Ringo (knee) and safety Shawn Williams (pectoral) and thus all three should be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Steelers.