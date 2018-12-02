A Steelers Fan’s Rooting Guide To NFL Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Week 13 game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. As for the rest of the NFL weekend schedule, there are a few games that should interest Steelers fans, so below is your rooting interest guide for the remaining games in addition to the AFC seeding picture entering Sunday’s contests.

Ravens (6-5) at Falcons (4-7): 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Baltimore Ravens will once again start rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson Sunday and on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and the first-round draft pick has yet to lose. The Ravens defense continues to play well and it will be interesting to see how they fare Sunday against the Falcons passing attack. The Falcons defense also will have linebacker Deion Jones back for this game and that should be a shot in the arm for that unit. The Ravens are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC and still in the running for the AFC North crown with five games remaining. As usual, Steelers fans should root for a Ravens loss on Sunday and hope that Pittsburgh can gain a game back on them by beating the Chargers Sunday night.

Chiefs (9-2) at Raiders (2-9): 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

On paper, the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday road game against the Oakland Raiders shouldn’t be very close. However, the Chiefs lost starting running back Kareem Hunt this past week thanks to his domestic violence incident this past February. It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle this recent off-the-field issue on Sunday in Oakland. They enter Week 13 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC but could exit it as the No. 2 with a loss on Sunday. Steelers fans obviously need to root for the Raiders to pull off a big upset on Sunday.

Vikings (6-4-1) at Patriots (8-3): 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 13 as the No. 5 seed in the NFC and they’ll likely need a win on Sunday against the New England Patriots to remain in the playoff picture. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, currently. This figures to be a tough game for the Patriots offense at home. If they lose and the Steelers beat the Chargers Sunday night, Pittsburgh will jump ahead of them in the AFC seedings. As usual, Steelers fans should be rooting for a Patriots loss on Sunday.

Browns (4-6-1) at Texans (8-3): 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Houston Texans enter Week 13 as the No. 3 seed in the AFC and they’ve won their last eight games after starting the regular season 0-3. They will play a Cleveland Browns team at home on Sunday that is really playing good right now as they’ve won their last two games. It will be interesting to see how the Texans offense fares against a tough Browns defense on Sunday. If the Steelers want to jump the Texans in the AFC seeding in Week 13 they will need to beat the Chargers and hope that the Texans stumble against the Browns. I think the Browns can pull off the upset.

Colts (6-5) at Jaguars (3-8): 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

While the Indianapolis Colts aren’t currently an immediate threat to the Steelers, they could become one with a few more wins if Pittsburgh doesn’t handle their own business starting Sunday night against the Chargers. The Colts have won their last five games and included in that winning streak was a tight win a few Sundays ago over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they will face again on Sunday. The Jaguars will start Cody Kessler at quarterback at home on Sunday and it would be nice to see him hand the Colts their sixth loss of the season.