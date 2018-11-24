Three Jaguars Players Fined For Illegal Actions Against Steelers Last Sunday

We are starting to learn about a few fines that were issued by the NFL this past week stemming from some illegal actions that took place in the Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network, Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was fined $20,054 this past week for his third quarter hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that resulted in a roughing penalty. That penalty also wiped out an interception on that play Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

After beating Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to the inside on the play in question, Campbell then hit Roethlisberger just as he was getting rid of the football. Campbell, however, took Roethlisberger to the ground and landed on him with his full body weight and that’s the reason he was likely penalized for roughing the quarterback.

While the penalty did wipe out a Jaguars interception, Roethlisberger then proceeded to throw another interception in the Jacksonville end zone several plays later.

One play after Campbell was penalized for roughing Roethlisberger, Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was penalized 15 yards for his late hit on Steelers running back James Conner at the conclusion of a 3-yard run, Smith, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, was fined $10,026 this past week for that infraction.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was also reportedly fined $10,026 for the unnecessary roughness penalty he received during Sunday’s game. That penalty was a result of him hitting Steelers tight end Jesse James in the helmet with his right hand following a short run by Conner.

On the surface, it doesn’t appear as though Smith was fined for what looked like an illegal hit with his shoulder to the head of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith was not flagged for that hit and you can see it below.