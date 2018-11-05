The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Week 9 Game Recap, Thursday Night Look Ahead & More

Season 9, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

As usual, we jump all around in this post-game podcast episode as we go over key plays from the Sunday game in addition to talking about the play of the offense and defense. We also discuss several individual performances from the Steelers Sunday win over the Ravens.

What’s ahead for the 4-5 Ravens moving forward? We discuss their situation as they head into their bye week. We also talk a little about what all the Cincinnati Bengals face coming out of their Week 9 bye.

The Steelers will host the Carolina Panthers Thursday night so with this being a short week, David and I take a tiny look ahead at that matchup. We go over the Steelers injury situation coming out of their Sunday game and discuss a few induvial snap counts from that contest.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

