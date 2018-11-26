The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos Game Recap, Injury Report, Slot Talk & More

Season 9, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Alex and I open with our initial overviews of Sunday’s Steelers loss before recapping the injuries the team suffered during the game that head coach Mike Tomlin recapped during his post-game press conference.

We move forward by analyzing the Steelers final three plays that were all goal-to-goal and that includes the final interception by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After revisiting the end of the game, Alex then start at the beginning of the contest and go back through it as part of our Monday recap. We take time out to discuss several big plays that happened during the game for both teams.

We spend a little time discussing Steelers rookie wide receiver James Washington failing to capitalize on what could have been his season’s watershed moment. We also discuss how the Steelers might go about handling the slot position moving forward with wide receiver Ryan Switzer playing well.

We take a small peak ahead at the Steelers week 13 Sunday night home game against the Los Angeles Chargers to close out this episode.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

