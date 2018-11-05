Steelers Week 11 Sunday Night Game Against Jaguars Flexed To Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday night and nationally televised but that contest has now been flexed to an earlier kickoff time as of Monday afternoon.

The NFL announced today the following schedule changes for Week 11 on Sunday, November 18. The Steelers Jaguars game in Jacksonville originally scheduled at 8:20 PM ET on NBC will move to CBS at 1 PM ET. The Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game will move from 1 PM ET on FOX to 8:20 PM ET on NBC and the Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints game moves from 1 PM ET on FOX to 4:25 PM ET on FOX.

The Steelers game being flexed out of Sunday night is not a bit surprising being as the Jaguars are 3-5 entering Week 10. The Jaguars beat the Steelers twice last season with the final time coming in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Both Jacksonville wins happened in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are also likely to have their Week 14 Sunday night road game against the Oakland Raiders flexed to an earlier start time as well in the coming weeks. The Raiders enter Week 10 with a record of 1-7.

Also, CBS has protected the Steelers forthcoming games against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints so those four contests can’t be flexed.