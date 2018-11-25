Steelers News

Steelers Injury Update: OLB T.J. Watt Leaves Game Against Broncos With Wrist Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down an outside linebacker in their Week 12 road game against the Denver Broncos.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt went to the locker room with a right wrist injury early in the second quarter. He is listed as questionable to return to the game.

The Steelers only have three outside linebacker on their 53-man roster currently. Anthony Chickillo is now playing opposite starter Bud Dupree.

The Steelers currently trail the Broncos 3-0.

UPDATE: Watt has returned to the game.

