Steelers Injury Update: OLB T.J. Watt Leaves Game Against Broncos With Wrist Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down an outside linebacker in their Week 12 road game against the Denver Broncos.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt sustained a wrist injury and has been taken to the locker room for further evaluation. His return is questionable to today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 25, 2018

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt went to the locker room with a right wrist injury early in the second quarter. He is listed as questionable to return to the game.

The Steelers only have three outside linebacker on their 53-man roster currently. Anthony Chickillo is now playing opposite starter Bud Dupree.

The Steelers currently trail the Broncos 3-0.

UPDATE: Watt has returned to the game.