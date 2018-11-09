Steelers Injury Report: James Conner In Concussion Protocol After Win Over Panthers

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers manage to totally destroy a good Carolina Panthers team at home Thursday night to kick off Week 10 of the 2018 NFL regular season, they did so without suffering very many injuries.

“Not a lot to speak of from an injury standpoint,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said following his team’s 52-21 win over the Panthers. “James Conner is in the [concussion] protocol, but I don’t know to what extent. I’m sure we’ll have more information for you the next time we come together The rest just bumps and bruises associated with play.”

Conner seemed to have had his bell rung early in the third quarter and he was then replaced in the game by backup running back Stevan Ridley. Conner, however, did return to the game during the next offensive possession only to exit the game permanently at the end of the third quarter.

Conner had touched the football 60 times in the two games prior to Thursday night’s contest against the Panthers so it’s probably good he was able to get an early exit after 14 touches. The Steelers next game isn’t until a week from Sunday so odds are good Conner will be ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers both missed the Thursday night game against the Panthers with injuries.