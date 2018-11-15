Jaguars Thursday Injury Report Week 11: Bouye Practices Fully

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their second injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows just a few players moving in positive directions with their aliments.

After sitting out the teams Wednesday practice, Jaguars defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), and tackle Josh Walker (foot, ankle) all failed to practice again on Thursday. Ankou and Meeks were both already expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers and it’s looking like Walker could ultimately end up being inactive for that contest as well.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (triceps) and tackle Ereck Flowers (knee) were both limited in practice again on Thursday. It will now be interesting to see if both can practice fully on Friday. Flowers might wind up starting Sunday against the Steelers if healthy enough to do so and especially if Walker is unable to play.

Added to the Jaguars injury report on Thursday was guard A.J. Cann (hamstring) after he was limited in practice.

Practicing fully for the Jaguars on Thursday were cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf), linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson (wrist), and linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder). Bouye and McCray were listed on Wednesday as only being limited practice participants. Bouye has missed the Jaguars last two games with his calf injury.