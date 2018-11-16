Jaguars Friday Injury Report Week 11: One Player Out, Two Doubtful For Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that one player has officially been ruled out for that contest with two others entering the weekend listed as doubtful.

After failing to practice again on Friday the Jaguars have now ruled out cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee) for Sunday’s home against the Steelers. Also not practicing again on Friday were defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) and tackle Josh Walker (foot, ankle) and both were given doubtful designations ahead of Sunday’s game because of that.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Jaguars are defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (triceps) and guard A.J. Cann (hamstring). It’s worth noting, however, that Dareus failed to practice on Friday while Cann, who was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday, was limited in practice.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Jaguars were cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf), tackle Ereck Flowers (knee), linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson (wrist), and linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder). None of those five players received game status designations on Friday so they should all be expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Bouye being back on Sunday will be a big addition for the Jaguars defense as he had missed the last few games with his calf injury. As for Flowers, who was signed by the Jaguars a few weeks ago, he might start Sunday at left tackle if Walker is unable to play.