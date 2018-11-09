Antonio Brown Scores For 7th Straight Game, 10th TD Of Season

It would be fair to say that it was a good night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who became the first team to record a victory for Week 10, going up to 6-2-1 on the season and extending their lead for the AFC North. Unsurprisingly, Antonio Brown played a big role in that, extending his streak of games in which he has scored a receiving touchdown.

Brown had five receptions on five targets for 99 yards and a 53-yard touchdown by the time the game reached halftime, yet in the second half only added a single reception that lost him three yards, in doing so preventing him from recording his 40th 100-yard game.

That would have made him the fourth active player to reach that mark, joining Larry Fitzgerald, Brandon Marshall, and Julio Jones. He would have been the first player in Steelers history to reach the mark—in fact, he is the only Steelers player with 30, Hines Ward second in team history with 29 100-yard receiving games.

In terms of NFL history, whenever he does hit 100 yards next, he will become the 22nd player in NFL history to record at least 40 games of 100 receiving yards for a career, tying Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks for the 21st-most in NFL history and breaking a tie with Roddy White.

His receiving touchdown was also his 10th of the season, extending his record for the most seasons with 10 or more receiving touchdowns in team history with his fifth such season, all coming since 2014 and only being broken up by a nine-touchdown year in 2016 when he was limited to 13 and a half games.

Brown has recorded at least one touchdown reception in seven consecutive games, which is now outright the second-longest streak in team history, behind only Buddy Dial. Dial’s streak of 11 games came over two seasons, including the first eight games of the 1957 season, so he could tie the team’s single-season streak next week.

His seven games with at least one receiving touchdown is the 15th-longest streak in NFL history, which is tied with 15 other players. Should he extend it to one more game, he will move into a tie for ninth place with, among others, Terrell Owens, Wes Welker, and Jerry Rice.

The all-time record belongs to Jerry Rice, who recorded at least one touchdown reception in 13 consecutive games from 1986 to 1987, 12 of them coming in 1987. He only played 12 games in 1987, but scored 22 touchdowns, including in every single game.

Only five players have ever recorded a streak of 10 or more games, but only Rice’s and Elroy Hirsch in 1951 ever did so in one season. Brown could become the third player to record a streak of 10 or more games in a single season three games from now.