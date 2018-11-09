2018 Week 10 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Carolina Panthers tonight at Heinz Field, where Ben Roethlisberger has never lost on Thursday night. The Steeler can get him to 7-0 in home Thursday night games with a fifth consecutive victory. At 5-2-1, they face a 6-2 Panthers team that has played very well this season.
The only notable for the Steelers’ inactives tonight is right tackle Marcus Gilbert, which means that second-year Matt Feiler will start a third consecutive game there, and the fourth of the year. Backup nose tackle Daniel McCullers is also out, meaning that L.T. Walton will dress over him. For the second week in a row, James Washington gets a helmet over Justin Hunter. The other inactives (Mason Rudolph, Zach Banner, Brian Allen, and Marcus Allen) are predictable weekly.