2018 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your schedule today allows for some football watching time.

As usual, there are three games being played on this holiday Thursday and a few them figure to be pretty good ones. Additionally, none of the three games have any impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers as all of them feature NFC teams.

Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

Throughout the day I will try to add a few video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today. Be on the lookout for the daily injury reports from both the Steelers and Denver Broncos later this afternoon.

Chicago Bears Inactives

QB Mitchell Trubisky

FB Michael Burton

OL Rashaad Coward

WR Javon Wims

TE Adam Shaheen

DT Nick Williams

LB Aaron Lynch

Detroit Lions Inactives

RB Kerryon Johnson

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

CB Teez Tabor

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

T Andrew Donnal

WR Brandon Powell