2018 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your schedule today allows for some football watching time.
As usual, there are three games being played on this holiday Thursday and a few them figure to be pretty good ones. Additionally, none of the three games have any impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers as all of them feature NFC teams.
Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.
Throughout the day I will try to add a few video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.
Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today. Be on the lookout for the daily injury reports from both the Steelers and Denver Broncos later this afternoon.
Chicago Bears Inactives
QB Mitchell Trubisky
FB Michael Burton
OL Rashaad Coward
WR Javon Wims
TE Adam Shaheen
DT Nick Williams
LB Aaron Lynch
Detroit Lions Inactives
RB Kerryon Johnson
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
CB Teez Tabor
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
T Andrew Donnal
WR Brandon Powell